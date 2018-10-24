0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

On Wednesday, Pi Sigma Epsilon, the co-ed professional fraternity in sales, marketing and management, held the “Police Plunge,” during which students dunked police officers in a dunking booth.

One throw cost $1, six throws cost $5 and 15 throws cost $10.

Potential members organized the fundraiser, but this was also a way for cops and students to interact in a laid-back and fun environment, Eliza Stribling, potential member and junior business management major, said.

“When you get pulled over, it’s not great,” Stribling said. “I feel like we put cops in that section where they’re the ones that are pulling us over or possibly arresting us.”

This is also a way to humanize the cops, Dawson Ridenhour, a potential new member who is a junior computer information systems major, said.

“Everyone thinks that cops are bad, evil, especially on college campuses,” Ridenhour said. “While there are bad eggs, most of the cops on campus and most of the cops that I have met through this project have been really nice and nothing but supportive of our project.”

Students in the new police development program were in the dunking booth, Ridenhour said, to help advertise for that program, which works to help students become certified police officers.

Story by Anna Dollar

Photo by Anna Dollar

Featured photo caption: People participate in the “Police Plunge” as a way for cops and students to interact in a laid-back and fun environment.