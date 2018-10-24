0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

After serving in leadership and service roles at Samaritan’s Purse domestically and internationally for over 20 years, Travis Critcher is running for Clerk of the Superior Court for Watauga County.

As an App State alumnus and fifth generation Watauga County resident, Critcher said he is passionate about service and leadership in the area he calls home.

“Service is a way to demonstrate concern and love for people,” Critcher said.

Through Critcher’s role at Samaritan’s Purse, he said he exercised his leadership abilities and learn about multiple industries, including international logistics, print production, event planning, and legal rights and commissions.

“If elected to Clerk of Court, I feel like I would learn the depths and the technicalities of that role quickly, like I have with other industries as well,” Critcher said.

Critcher said the position of Clerk of Court holds a variety of responsibilities, which he said he believes his experiences have prepared him for.

According to the Watauga County website, there are four duties of the Clerk of Court: comptroller, administrator, record keeper and judge. Critcher said he believes he can fulfill these roles because he has managed budgets up to $10 million, practiced customer service, led office staffs and practiced proper processes and made unbiased, impartial decisions.

While the Clerk of Court is not typically identified with a party, Critcher said it is a position that matters to the people and that these areas require experience, impartiality and confidence.

Critcher said he can offer a broad and different perspective to the court through his international experiences. He has traveled to over 51 countries and experienced a variety of cultures, ethnic groups and religious affiliations, so he said he believes he can relate to many people.

“I would just encourage students to understand that there are many areas of government and politics that aren’t really partisan, but we just need good, competent, passionate leaders in place to do the right thing,” Critcher said.

Critcher, Republican, is running against incumbent Democrat Diane Cornett Deal on election day, Nov. 6. Deal has held office since 2010.

Story by Rachel Greenland

Photo courtesy Travis Critcher

Featured photo caption: Travis Critcher is the Republican candidate for Clerk of Court, looking to unseat incumbent Diane Deal.