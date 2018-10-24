0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Virginia Foxx, current Republican representative for the 5th Congressional District in North Carolina, is running for her seventh term.

Foxx refers to herself as others have referred to her: “The hardest working member of Congress.”

Foxx first got involved in elected office in 1968 when she was working at App State and was a member of League of Women Voters. She said she attended school board meetings and reported back to the group.

“I was at a school board meeting in 1973, and the school board was being particularly incompetent that night,” Foxx said. “This man who was there turned around to me and said, ‘Why don’t you run for the school board?’”

Foxx said she felt unqualified at first, but after reconsidering and talking to her husband, she decided to run the following year in 1974. She lost that election, but in 1976, she said she was the “top vote getter” of the candidates.

Foxx said experiences in her early life have been helpful in her lawmaking career. Foxx grew up in a house with no electricity or hot water and two parents with minimal education.

Education is an important issue to Foxx; she studied it all through school and has worked as a research assistant, instructor and administrator. Some of this tenure was spent at App State.

“My education experience has been particularly helpful to me in my role as chairwoman of the Education and the Workforce Committee,” Foxx said.

Foxx said the most gratifying part of her work is helping individual constituents who have run into problems with the federal government.

Issues like the economy, renewable energy and taxes are also high on Foxx’s list.

“I’m passionate about anything my constituents bring to me,” Foxx said.

Although helping people with individual problems is satisfying to Foxx, she wants to reduce the role of the federal government in the lives of her voters.

Foxx said that leaving money “in the hands of the people” and reducing rules and regulations has helped the economy tremendously, but further steps need to be taken.

“What we need to do now is develop a technically qualified workforce,” Foxx said. “We have 6.6 million jobs unfilled in this country right now, and for the first time in the history of the country, we have more jobs than we have people to fill them.”

Foxx is also in favor of using renewable energy resources.

“The unfortunate thing we have now in our country is that renewable energy cannot stand on its own,” Foxx said. “It is all subsidized by taxpayers, and we have to do something about that.”

School safety is also a priority of Foxx’s. She and her committee worked to fund school safety to the highest level possible through the Appropriations Committee.

“We’re allowing schools to make the decision as to how to spend that money,” Foxx said. “We didn’t want to tell them to spend it a certain way because every school district is different.”

Foxx said her philosophy is to allow for as much local control as possible.

“I love representing the people of the 5th district,” Foxx said. “Only a little over 300 women have had the opportunity to serve in Congress, about 12,000 men, so I consider it a great honor, particularly given where I came from.”

Foxx is running against Democrat DD Adams in the election on Nov. 6.

Story by Jackie Park

Photo courtesy Virginia Foxx

Featured photo caption: Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, incumbent Republican candidate for the 5th congressional district. Foxx is running this fall to be elected for the 7th time.