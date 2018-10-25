0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

The first three days of early voting in the Plemmons Student Union saw 1,872 total votes.

During the 2016 presidential election, the student union saw 3,233 total votes during the first three days of early voting. Early voting in the student union started on the sixth day of early voting in the county.

Voter turnout for the 2016 election in North Carolina was 68.98 percent while the 2014 midterm elections saw 44.02 percent of voters, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement.

“When you’re registering voters your ultimate goal is for them to come out and vote, so when they are voting, it kind of makes it all worth it,” Lee Franklin, junior political science major and Student Government Association director of external affairs, said.

Lee said he thinks the voter turnout shows that students are engaged.

Early voting continues in Plemmons Student Union until Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The total number of votes in Plemmons Student Union as of Oct. 23 was 2,620.

Story by Moss Brennan