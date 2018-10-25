0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

On Tuesday, the second in a series of pop-up shops hosted by the Career Development Center took place in the Plemmons Student Union from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

These pop-up shops provide free business attire for students.

There have already been noticeable improvements between the previous pop-up shop and this one, Geralyn Mitchell, worker for the Career Development Center as the Career Counselor for College of Fine and Applied Arts and Hayes School of Music, said.

“We have extended the hours a little bit,” Mitchell said. “We’ve already seen about 130 students with an hour and a half left to go.”

Mitchell said that the total number of students who attended the pop-up shop was about 150.

The shop also received more donations than in the previous shop, and the donations extended across a wide range of sizes and styles, Mitchell said.

The Career Development Center sees a definite need for business attire in students, which is why there is a large attendance to these shops, Mitchell said.

“A lot of our students aren’t coming to school with suits, they aren’t thinking about needing suits and then all of a sudden they have an interview, they’re going to a career fair,” Mitchell said.

This is beneficial to students because all of the clothes are free, Lauren Rickard, sophomore adapted special education and occupational therapy major, said.

These pop-up shops are successful because of help from the surrounding communities, Mitchell said.

“I think that having the campus community and the Boone community donating that variety is helpful because our students are obviously coming in with a variety of needs and shapes and size,” Mitchell said.

Clothes at the shop range from business professional to business casual.

The next pop-up shops will take place in the spring 2019 semester on Jan. 22 and March 18.

For the next shops, Mitchell said the Career Development Center will continue to push for a large amount and a variety of donations, as there is still a need for business clothing on campus.

Story by Cameron Stuart