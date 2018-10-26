2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

A network outage that is also impacting phone service on campus has temporarily been repaired by IT support, IT Support Chief Information Officer David Hayler said.

ITS became aware of the incident around 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. after receiving several calls from students, faculty and staff, Hayler said.

“Once we know there is an issue we work to try to identify the issue,” Hayler said. “At this time we currently do not have all the answers.”

ITS sent an email notifying students about the incident at 8:52 a.m., with a follow-up email being sent out through App State Alert at 9:13 a.m.

“Campus is currently experiencing a network outage that is also impacting phone service on campus,” the first email said. “ITS is working on the issue and will update campus shortly.”

ITS informed students in a follow up email at 2:55 p.m. that there would connectivity issues for both wireless and wired access.

“Campus Residence Halls are currently experiencing sporadic network

connectivity,” the email said. “ITS is aware of the issue and is working on restoring connectivity.”

The campus network is run through two data centers, and the software failure caused them to try to overtake the other, Hayler said. When notified of the technical issue, ITS turned off service in one of the data centers.

“There is a temporary resolution which we input around 9:30 a.m.,” Hayler said. “We’re going to leave it in place for now because it is functioning. We plan to work on the issue again over the weekend.”

Story by Anna Muckenfuss, News Reporter