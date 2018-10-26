0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

App State’s College of Arts and Science, the College of Fine and Applied Arts and Reich College of Education celebrate their 50th anniversaries by giving back to the community.

The three colleges are hosting a “500 for the 50th Goods Drive,” from Oct. 1 and to Oct. 31.

The three colleges were formed in 1968 when App State transitioned from Appalachian State Teachers College to Appalachian State University, according to App State’s website.

The goods drive focused on the “3 P’s” — personal care items, pasta, and peanut butter and jelly.

“We talked with our colleagues in the Office of Sustainability, and we came up with the idea of doing the goods drive that was focused on the ‘3 Ps,’” Heather Brandon, communications liaison for Reich College of Education, said. “Those are some of the most needed items in the food pantry.”

The goal of the goods drive is to give back to the community by collecting at least 500 personal care and food items.

A few suggested donation items listed on App State’s website are deodorant, dry pasta, jellies and jams.

All items will be stored in App State’s food pantry and the free store, which is located on the bottom floor of East Hall in the Office of Sustainability.

“It’s really just the goal of giving something back to the campus community,” Brandon said.

Inside the food pantry, nonperishable items, bread, fruit and vegetables are available. Monetary donations are also accepted.

Story by Brooke Bryant

Photo by Nate Fordyce

Featured photo caption: Goods Food Drive in the front lobby of Reich College of Education for donations to the campus food pantry. Donations are being accepted until the end of October.