Time: 9 p.m.
45 percent of precincts reporting
Virginia Foxx (R)—U.S. House, District 5
Votes: 8,104 (41.27 percent)
DD Adams (D)—U.S. House, District 5
Votes: 11,533 (58.73 percent)
Deanna Ballard (R)—NC Senate, District 45
Votes: 8,616 (44.24 percent)
Wes Luther (D)—NC Senate, District 45
Votes: 10, 858 (55.76 percent)
Jonathan Jordan (R)—NC House, District 93
Votes: 7,651 (39.18 percent)
Ray Russell (D)—NC House, District 93
Votes: 11,877 (60.82 percent)
45 percent of precincts reporting
Tim Hodges (R)—Commissioners, District 3
Votes: 8,404 (43.38 percent)
Billy Kennedy (D)— Commissioners, District 3
Votes: 10,969 (56.62 percent)
David Blust (R)—Commissioners, District 4
Votes: 8,160 (42.11 percent)
Larry Turnbow (D)— Commissioners, District 4
Votes: 11,217 (57.89 percent)
Tommy Sofield (R)—Commissioners, District 5
Votes: 8,370 (43.46 percent)
Charlie Wallin (D)—Commissioners, District 5
Votes: 10,889 (56.54 percent)
Travis Critcher (R)—Clerk of Superior Court
Votes: 6,540 (33.53 percent)
Diane Deal (D)— Clerk of Superior Court
Votes: 12,967 (67.47 percent)
David Searcy (R)—Sheriff
Votes: 7,780 (39.86 percent)
Len Hagaman (D)— Sheriff
Votes: 11,739 (60.14 percent)
Barbara Jackson (R)—NC Supreme Court
Votes: 5,376 (28.42 percent)
Chris Anglin (R)—NC Supreme Court
Votes: 2,715 (14.35 percent)
Anita Earls (D)—NC Supreme Court
Votes: 10,824 (57.22 percent)
Andrew Heath (R)—NC Court of Appeals, Seat 1
Votes: 7,881 (41.40 percent)
John Arrowood (D)— NC Court of Appeals, Seat 1
Votes: 11,156 (58.60 percent)
Jefferson Griffin (R)—NC Court of Appeals, Seat 2
Votes: 5,456 (28.97 percent)
Sandra Ray (R)—NC Court of Appeals, Seat 2
Votes: 2,773 (14.73 percent)
Toby Hampson (D)— NC Court of Appeals, Seat 2
Votes: 10,602 (56.30 percent)
Chuck Kitchen (R)—NC Court of Appeals, Seat 3
Votes: 7,256 (38.28 percent)
Michael Monaco (L)—NC Court of Appeals, Seat 3
Votes: 1,533 (8.09 percent)
Allegra Collins (D)— NC Court of Appeals, Seat 3
Votes: 10,166 (53.63 percent)
32.52 percent of precincts reporting statewide
Constitutional Amendment – Hunting and Fishing
Votes For: 1,288,188 (54.62 percent)
Votes Against: 1,069,503 (45.36 percent)
Constitutional Amendment – Protections for Victims of Crime
Votes For: 1,410,049 (59.73 percent)
Votes Against: 950,823 (40.27 percent)
Constitutional Amendment – 7% State Income Tax
Votes For: 1,308,960 (55.37 percent)
Votes Against: 1,054,899 (44.63 percent)
Constitutional Amendment – Voter ID
Votes For: 1,267,022 (53.03 percent)
Votes Against: 1,122,033 (46.97 percent)
Constitutional Amendment – Judicial Vacancies
Votes For: 752,286 (32.51 percent)
Votes Against: 1,561,590 ( 67.49 percent)
Constitutional Amendment – Board of Ethics and Elections Enforcement
Votes For: 871,824 (37.65 percent)
Votes Against: 1,443,811 (62.35 percent)