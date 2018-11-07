0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

The Board of Governors named Bill Roper as UNC School Systems interim president on Nov. 1.

“Bill was the No. 1 choice in my mind,” UNC Board of Governors Chairman Harry Smith said in a news conference. “I have had the pleasure of working with Bill for five years.”

Roper is the dean for the School of Medicine, vice chancellor for medical affairs at UNC-Chapel Hill and CEO of the UNC Health Care System, according to his UNC School of Medicine bio.

“A lot of hard work lies ahead, but with the help of Chair Smith and advice of President Spellings and the team of people that are here and others that will join us, I’m quite bullish on the future ahead of us,” Roper said.

Margaret Spellings, former president of UNC School Systems, announced that she would step down on Oct. 26.

“I can’t think of anyone I’d rather give the reins to than Bill Roper, my friend and colleague,” Spellings said. “I know the chancellors and everyone that works in the system is thrilled.”

Roper will take over as president on Jan. 1, according to UNC.

Story by Moss Brennan