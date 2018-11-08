0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted to partner App State with private firms for planned redevelopments, which represent about $250 million in planning and construction costs.

The board authorized the construction of a north end zone facility for the Kidd Brewer Stadium, a west campus student housing project in association with Beyond Owners Group, RISE: A Real Estate Company and Choate and funding to the Appalachian 105 Lot and Millennial Campus expansion.

The Kidd Brewer Stadium north end zone will be funded through donations to Appalachian Athletics, club seat revenue, Food Services revenue and debt through Millennial Campus designation, according to App State’s construction website. The total project cost is an estimated $45 million and will replace Owens Field House with approximately 80,000-100,000 square feet.

“An enhanced experience for student-athletes and fans can go a long way in recruiting new students,” Doug Gillin, director of athletics, said in an AppalachianToday article.

The north end zone will include conference and continuing education training space, an orthopedic clinic, dining facilities, a team store, hydrotherapy, approximately 1,000 premium club seats and offices for coaches and athletics staff. The facility will be in use by the fall 2020 season and will accommodate various athletic and academic uses, such as athletic training and nutrition science.

The west campus housing project will replace seven residence halls: Bowie, Coltrane, Eggers, Gardner, Winkler, Justice and East, according to App State’s construction website. Funded through a public-private partnership, or P3, RISE has already started construction.

Current plans are to provide between 2,100 and 2,200 beds of student housing in three phases, with completion dates of fall 2020, fall 2021 and fall 2022. With a budget of $191 million, the project will include a five-building housing project and one parking deck.

“The ground lease agreement with Beyond will serve as the foundation for related agreements on the development and management of the 1,770-bed and parking deck portion of the project,” App State said in a Watauga Democrat interview.

Watauga County transferred ownership of the former Watauga High School property, located off N.C. Highway 105 in Boone, to App State on Sept. 29, 2017. App State is exploring options for development, including student residence halls, a daycare facility and student recreation fields.

Three interactive listening sessions were held in January 2018, allowing campus and community members to share ideas for the property’s use, according to App State’s construction website.

Designs for a portion of the project’s development, including competition and training facilities for the university’s track and field, tennis and softball programs, are expected to be $11.8 million, according to App State.

“Other ideas under consideration for future development of the remaining portion of the property include facilities to meet the university’s needs for collaborative academic spaces, event space, parking, residence halls and additional recreation accommodations for students,” App State’s vice chancellor for business affairs Paul Forte said in an interview with AppalachianToday.

Although the project timeline has yet to be determined, the university’s request to move forward with the design process to begin development was approved by the Board of Governors.

In addition to the Appalachian 105 property, Millennial Campus expansion including adjacent parking lots consisting of 2.1 acres at the Legends building, approximately 0.6 acres next to the Reich College of Education building and 5.5 acres at the site of Appalachian Panhellenic Hall was approved by the Board of Governors as having Millennial Campus status.

“These properties are allowing us to think strategically and creatively about how we can operate as a campus and meet the needs of our region,” Chancellor Sheri Everts said in an interview with AppalachianToday. “They present us with opportunities to think and act in quicker and more nimble ways that further our research and teaching while enhancing economic development.”

Story by Connor Beatty

Supplemental reporting by Patrick McCabe

Photo by Lynette Files

Featured photo caption: Construction near Eggers Hall on west campus. This construction is one of many building projects happening in Boone.