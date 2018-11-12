0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Monday marks the start of International Education Week, a national celebration of global experiences and educating students on worldly events. International Outreach at App State is the dominant host of the week’s events, along with the national joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education.

“IEW is an opportunity to celebrate all the global learning that takes places on our campus and abroad,” Lindsay Pepper, chair of the International Education Week Planning Committee, said in an email. “It’s a time to promote and celebrate having an awareness and curiosity of other cultures, and acknowledge that these are critical components of higher education.”

To acknowledge the importance of being a global citizen, 18 events will be held for free the five days from Nov. 12 to Nov. 16 for students. These include discussions, cooking classes of different cultural foods and a performance from Ballet Folklorico de Mexico, which will take place Wednesday, Nov. 14 at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts. Pepper said these events are a perfect way to get involved with other cultures.

“When you enter a new culture, often times you learn as much about yourself as you do the new culture,” Pepper said in an email. “It’s an important experience for students to gain new perspectives and appreciate different approaches, while also learning a lot about their own identity and values.”

Sherry Nikbakht, senior lecturer in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, said she is excited to share a piece of her culture through a Persian cooking class.

Nikbakht said foods speak volumes about cultural practices and values and can even ease problems people face daily. Sitting down and eating a family prepared meal is a value in Nikbakht’s culture. She believes this value can benefit others in their daily schedules.

Whether it’s through cooking, discourse, or observing different traditions, International Education Week encourages students to get out and try something new.

“Whether you plan to live and work in North Carolina your whole life, or you aspire to travel the world–having the skills and ability to interact with people of different backgrounds and cultures is critical in our increasingly interconnected world,” Pepper said in an email.

Story by Emily Broyles