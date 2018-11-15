0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

The Student Government Association Senate passed a support bill for students who could be affected by President Donald Trump’s potential executive order ending birthright citizenship on Tuesday. The bill also condemned Trump’s plans to end birthright citizenship.

Trump claimed in an interview with Axios that he could end birthright citizenship with an executive order.

Anahi Pena-Neri, the sponsor of the bill and sophomore political science major, decided to sponsor the bill because of her connection to birthright citizenship.

“I would be potentially someone who would be affected,” Pena-Neri said. “I know other people who I represent would be affected by this.”

Pena-Neri represents the general constituency.

The 14th Amendment states: “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”

A constitutional amendment can only be made by a 2/3 vote in the House of Representatives and the Senate or a 2/3 of state legislatures.

“I think it’s a great bill,” DeJon Milbourne, student body president and senior accounting major, said. “I hope it makes people feel that they have people that care about them on this campus.”

Pena-Neri also said if Trump does go through with this, SGA would take further steps. She was not sure what steps those would be.

The Senate also passed a bill establishing November as Responsible Citizens Month and ratification of a statement made by the External Affairs committee.

Story by Moss Brennan