App State’s Reich College of Education continued its legacy for early implementation of media literacy practices in it’s Teacher Education program. App State participated as a national partner in Media Literacy Week Nov 5. to Nov 9.

“Media literacy is a constellation of skills that adamants traditional literacy skills to include accessing, evaluating, analyzing, creating, communicating and acting through all media forms,” Theresa Redmond, associate professor of curriculum and instruction, said.

Redmond has a Master’s in educational media with a concentration in media literacy,

This will be the fourth year in a row that App State will be participating as a national partner. App State is an organizational member of the “National Association for Media Literacy Education,” also known as NAMLE.

“Our role as a partner is to increase the visibility of media literacy education in the region and this is the second year we have had regional chairs,” Redmond said.

Jimmeka Anderson, an App State graduate with a Master’s degree in educational media, is a regional chair and runs a nonprofit in Charlotte called “I AM not the MEdia.” The nonprofit participates in media literacy outreach in order to help others build an understanding of the importance of media in today’s society throughout a variety or organizations such as libraries and schools.

The purpose of Media Literacy Week is to raise awareness on the role of media literacy education and its importance and value, Redmond said.

Media literacy educators and organizations will participate in Media Literacy Week around the country to highlight the power of media literacy education.

“Locally, our national organization has a wide membership, over 3,000 members now, but there’s a defined gap in the Southeast. That means we have less people who are either aware of the opportunities of NAML or maybe less aware about media literacy education,” Redmond said.

Throughout the week, Remond made posts on Instagram to advertise Media Literacy week and what it was all about.

“Media Literacy isn’t just teaching with or through but about. Who owns Instagram, what do they do with your data, what’s a data worthy, where is that data stored?” Redmond said.

Story by Brooke Bryant