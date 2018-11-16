0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

Unlike some children who grow up watching “The Wiggles,” junior marketing major Kevin Bryan grew up watching bands from events like the Reading Festival, a music celebration that championed punk bands from Pink Floyd to Black Sabbath.

For Bryan, the punk rock scene raised him and molded his dark style. Bands like Led Zeppelin and Green Day filled Bryan’s home and gave birth to the form-fitting, tailored punk style he represents today.

His mom owned a punk rock store and in turn, Bryan grew up idolizing the style of those he saw on the covers of albums from his favorite artists. While revering bands like the Struts for staying true to their “hardcore vibe” and still looking fashionable, Bryan has managed to stay true to his own look.

“I like a very classic, glam punk look,” Bryan said. “I love to flare up my style with velvet or silk shirts and of course with a leather jacket.”

Bryan confessed that there is a photo floating around of him as a 2-year-old dressed in sunglasses and a fake leather jacket.

Bryan said that in middle school it would have been hard for someone to express their own personal style through clothing, leaving them vulnerable and sometimes exposed to bullying. Now that he is in college, the range of styles around campus shows that creative freedom is much more accepted, especially for guys who choose to experiment.

“I’ve been wearing girls pants since seventh grade, so the stigma surrounding guys and their ability to express themselves through fashion is just a masculinity thing,” Bryan said.

Story and photo by Savannah Ngyuen, A&E Reporter

Featured photo caption: Kevin Bryan, junior marketing major, aligns his style with some of his favorite artists. Raised around the punk music scene, his personal aesthetic mimics those of artists.