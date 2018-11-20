0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Reddit

On Friday, Milton J. Hayes, 72, was found dead off the embankment by Greenhill Road in Blowing Rock, according to a Blowing Rock Police press release.

Hayes was reported missing on Thursday at 9 a.m. to Gaston County Police. At the scene, the medical examiner indicated that Hayes may have died 10-12 hours before being discovered. Hayes’ death is under investigation.

The vehicle which Hayes was driving at the time of his disappearance was found on a heavily wooded drive of George Blagg Lane by Blowing Rock Police Officers during a search on Nov. 18. The vehicle was located approximately 1/4 mile from where Hayes was found on Friday according to a Blowing Rock Police press release.

It is believed that Hayes was disoriented and confused when he ran off the road and left his vehicle during an ice storm, according to a Blowing Rock Police press release.

Blowing Rock Police are working with the North Carolina Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of Hayes’s death.

Story by Anna Muckenfuss