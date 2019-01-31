Glitter on the Mainstage: Kesha comes to App State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

For everyone who’s been “praying,” Appalachian Popular Programming Society announced Thursday that Kesha will perform at Holmes Convocation Center on March 29 at 8 p.m. The female pop singer’s most recent album, “Rainbow,” received critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations.

APPS is partnering with the Women’s Center, LGBT Center and the Multicultural Center to host a ticket release party on Tuesday in Plemmons Student Union.

“We’re going to try to make it more of an event to buy tickets,” Mainstage Council publicist and junior chemistry major Hunter Fleming said.

Students can participate in games and activities while standing in line. Students can purchase floor tickets for $50 and seat tickets for $38. The public can buy seat tickets for $55.

“We’ve wanted to bring a female act for a while, because that just says a lot about our university, and it brings female empowerment to this campus,” said Tucker Guignard, membership coordinator for Mainstage Council sophomore marketing and management major.

Kesha also affirms the LGBTQ+ community, Guignard said.

Fleming said he is excited for the energy and vibe that Kesha will bring to Boone.

“It was a really empowering show, and I left feeling so confident and that I could tackle anything,” Fleming said recalling a Kesha concert he attended.

Fleming said he hopes others will feel the same when they leave her show in March.