Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

Gov. Roy Cooper appointed App State management professor Stella Anderson to the North Carolina Board of Elections Jan. 31.

“North Carolinians deserve fair and honest elections, and I am confident this board will work to protect our electoral process,” Cooper said in a statement Jan. 31.

The Board of Elections was originally disbanded in December 2018 after a panel of judges ruled in October that a nine-member board was unconstitutional in North Carolina.

The board was given several stays to investigate allegations of voter fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The board will determine whether they should hold a new election or if Republican Mark Harris is the certified winner in the coming weeks..

“If Dr. Harris is the rightful winner of that race, we’ve done a great disservice to him and the citizens of the 9th District,” former board member and nominated board member Stacy Eggers IV said.

Anderson joins David Black of Concord, Jeff Carmon III of Durham, Bob Cordle of Charlotte and Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem.

Stella Anderson could not be reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.