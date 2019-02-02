The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

Jackie Park, Associate News Editor
February 2, 2019
Filed under Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Gov. Roy Cooper appointed App State management professor Stella Anderson to the North Carolina Board of Elections Jan. 31.

“North Carolinians deserve fair and honest elections, and I am confident this board will work to protect our electoral process,” Cooper said in a statement Jan. 31.

The Board of Elections was originally disbanded in December 2018 after a panel of judges ruled in October that a nine-member board was unconstitutional in North Carolina.

The board was given several stays to investigate allegations of voter fraud in North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District.

The board will determine whether they should hold a new election or if Republican Mark Harris is the certified winner in the coming weeks..

“If Dr. Harris is the rightful winner of that race, we’ve done a great disservice to him and the citizens of the 9th District,” former board member and nominated board member Stacy Eggers IV said.

Anderson joins David Black of Concord, Jeff Carmon III of Durham, Bob Cordle of Charlotte and Ken Raymond of Winston-Salem.

Stella Anderson could not be reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Jackie Park, Associate News Editor

Sophomore Journalism Major, Political Science Minor

Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @jackiempark

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    Appalachian Climate Action Collaborative holds first kickoff event

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    New River Conservancy receives funds to fix erosion in Greenway Park

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    Faculty and student led Appalachian Climate Action Collaborative fights climate change

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    New director for Public School Partnership branches out

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    Trash builds up on Blue Ridge Parkway due to government shutdown

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Campus

    Martin Luther King Day celebrated with the 20th annual MLK Challenge

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    Historians preserve the Junaluska community through photos and journal entries

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    New five-member Board of Elections to be implemented after Jan. 31

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    Boone Police schedule educational coffee dates with community

  • Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

    Community

    Operation Christmas Child aims to distribute its 168 millionth box in its 25th year

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections