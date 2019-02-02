The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

SGA passes bill to extend bookstore market hours

Moss Brennan, News Editor
February 2, 2019
February 2, 2019

The Student Government Association passed a bill to make the bookstore campus market stay open longer and have more consistent hours.

University College Sen. Devin Mullins brought The Market Extension and Consistency Act before the SGA Senate on Jan. 29.

“I had a number of constituents reach out to me, and they said ‘It’s 9 o’clock right now, we have to walk all the way to Trivette in order to get stuff,’” Mullins said.

Devin Mullins introduces The Market Extension and Consistency Act to the SGA Senate on Jan 29. 

The bookstore market closes three hours earlier than the Trivette market.

One of his constituents told him that because she got off work late, all she wanted to do was pick up food and eat in her dorm. She told him that because the bookstore market was closed, she would have to walk to Trivette.

“That got me on the track of, ‘OK we need to open bookstore market hours late. You know we need to make it more accessible, make it more convenient,’” Mullins said.

Mullins said the project became about making the market hours more consistent.

During Mullins’ research for the bill, he reached out to David Venable, assistant director of auxiliary services.

“From the survey he conducted, it came back that it could be a good thing at least to look at and that’s really where we are at right now,” Venable said.

Of the 109 students Mullins surveyed, 89.9 percent said they would support an extension of the bookstore market hours. When asked how often students would use the market bookstore if open between 8 and 12 a.m., 43 percent said often or frequently and 36.7 answered occasionally. The survey was conducted through a Google Doc posted on the App State Classifieds Facebook page.

The bill moves the bookstore market from closing at 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. every night and be open the same days as the Trivette market.

Venable thinks a shift in hours is feasible, but still has to talk to his boss, director of auxiliary services John Eckman.

“It’s probably going to coincide with an academic year so it would either be effective this coming August or it may be a year later,” Venable said.

The Senate passing the bill was the first step toward new market hours.

“I would encourage anybody to reach out to me if they have any more concerns with the markets or reach out to me if they feel like this wasn’t the right action or how we can improve from here,” Mullins said.

