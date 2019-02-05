Faculty Senate sends survey to evaluate Chancellor Everts

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Students, faculty and staff can voice their thoughts on Chancellor Sheri Everts until Feb. 12 with a evaluation survey, mandated by the University Faculty Handbook.

The survey asks questions about Everts’ leadership in fiscal management, how she advocates for the university and how she realizes the mission and vision of App State.

The chancellor, the provost and executive vice chancellor, and deans are reviewed every three years, according to the Faculty Handbook.

Howard said this is independent of any other evaluation the Board of Trustees or Board of Governors do. The Board of Trustees, which evaluates the chancellor every four years, is given data from the most recent campus review.

The survey was sent to students via email on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29.

Howard said she thinks it is good to get the student perspective during the evaluation.

“They may not have the opportunity to observe her and that’s fine. They have that option to say, ‘I have not seen them,’ but some students have had a great deal of interaction with her,” Howard said.

Barbara Howard, chair of the Faculty Senate, said the committees picked out the questions based on her job description, so Everts knows exactly what she is being evaluated on.

“That way you’re not evaluating her on something she’s not even aware she’s supposed to be doing,” Howard said.

The results of the survey are confidential because personnel information is not public. Everts will hear feedback from the survey.

“While I can’t speculate how she will use the feedback from this survey instrument before she has it, I can tell you Chancellor Everts welcomes opportunities to receive feedback from the university community, and she builds both formal and informal opportunities to hear and respond to ideas, thoughts and feedback into her daily routine,” Chief Communications Officer Megan Hayes said in an email.

Howard said she knows Everts well enough to know she will use the feedback in a constructive way.

“I hope it informs her of how she’s doing so that she can make adjustments or she can pursue other lines,” Howard said.

This is Everts’ sixth year as chancellor.