App police rely on neighboring counties for bomb threats

In the event of a credible bomb threat, the town of Boone would need to call upon neighboring law enforcement for assistance.

Andy Stephenson, chief of the ASU Police Department said that it could take a couple of hours for an explosive ordnance disposal team to respond because of the region Boone is in.

“It would depend on the type of resources we would need. In the past we have used Wilkes County and Gastonia police because they’re the closest,” Stephenson said.

On Dec. 13 and Dec. 21, the Boone Police Department responded to multiple claims of bombs and violence against several local businesses. According to a Boone PD press release, all the threats were discredited.

Stephenson said there are different protocols for how App State police would respond to a threat on campus.

“We take all scenarios seriously. But there are two lines of thought,” Stephenson said. “One line of thought is that you immediately go to the location, evacuate the area and block off the streets. The second is that bombers do not make bomb threats.”

Stephenson said campus police would respond to the location of a threat. To determine if the threat is credible, officers would walk around the scene with someone familiar with the surroundings.

“It’s critical because if we go into a building without someone who is familiar with it, we don’t know what is suspicious,” Stephenson said.

Stephenson said if there was a suspicious package called in, and there was no reason to view it as a threat, the bomb squad may not be called to the scene.

“Take the student union or the library for example. If there are students studying everywhere and someone finds an unattended backpack we aren’t going to call in the bomb squad for that given the circumstances and the type of activity going on in the area,” Stephenson said.

In the event of a credible threat, Stephenson said they would evacuate the area and bomb techs would be called to the scene.

“We have contingency plans in place. There are endless scenarios,” Stephenson said. “We would get people to a safe, warm, dry place. We try to keep everyone safe.”

The Boone Police Department could not be reached for comment on their protocols or if an EOD team was used in December.