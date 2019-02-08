Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Pabst Brewing Company reported that Boone Saloon had the fifth-highest sales for Pabst Blue Ribbon in the world, which some social media users considered a cause for celebration.

For the most part, this ranking is more an oddity or a quirk of Boone, but most don’t seem to recognize the danger it represents.

Sixty percent of college students surveyed drank in the last month, and almost two out of three of those students engaged in binge drinking, according to a 2014 survey performed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Binge drinking can lead to alcohol poisoning, which causes an average of six deaths per day in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Excessive alcohol consumption can have negative effects on college students, their families and the wider community. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reported that around 1,800 college students die per year due to alcohol-related incidents and about 696,000 students per year are assaulted by another student who has been drinking.

One in four college students reported that binge drinking affects their academic performance. Overall, around 20 percent of college students meet the criteria for Alcohol Use Disorder.

The long-term risks of excessive alcohol consumption include high blood pressure, heart disease, liver failure, cancer, mental health problems and social problems, including family problems and unemployment, according to the CDC.

It isn’t an problem that Boone Saloon is the fifth-highest seller of PBR in the world, but it does raise red flags regarding the issue of alcohol consumption among college students.

Drinking alcohol, even PBR, is fine so long as it’s done legally and responsibly. As with all things, moderation is key.