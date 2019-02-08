The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu
Filed under Columns, Opinion

Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

Q Russell, Opinion Editor|February 8, 2019

Back to Article
Back to Article

Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Pabst Brewing Company reported that Boone Saloon had the fifth-highest sales for Pabst Blue Ribbon in the world, which some social media users considered a cause for celebration.

For the most part, this ranking is more an oddity or a quirk of Boone, but most don’t seem to recognize the danger it represents.

Sixty percent of college students surveyed drank in the last month, and almost two out of three of those students engaged in binge drinking, according to a 2014 survey performed by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Binge drinking can lead to alcohol poisoning, which causes an average of six deaths per day in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Excessive alcohol consumption can have negative effects on college students, their families and the wider community. The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism reported that around 1,800 college students die per year due to alcohol-related incidents and about 696,000 students per year are assaulted by another student who has been drinking.

One in four college students reported that binge drinking affects their academic performance. Overall, around 20 percent of college students meet the criteria for Alcohol Use Disorder.

The long-term risks of excessive alcohol consumption include high blood pressure, heart disease, liver failure, cancer, mental health problems and social problems, including family problems and unemployment, according to the CDC.

It isn’t an problem that Boone Saloon is the fifth-highest seller of PBR in the world, but it does raise red flags regarding the issue of alcohol consumption among college students.

Drinking alcohol, even PBR, is fine so long as it’s done legally and responsibly. As with all things, moderation is key.

Tags: , , , ,

About the Writer
Q Russell, Opinion Editor

Senior Journalism Major

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Columns

Q’s Corner: Reopening the government
Q’s Corner: Reopening the government
Q’s Corner: Separation of Church and State
Q’s Corner: Separation of Church and State
Q’s Corner: Confederate Monuments
Q’s Corner: Confederate Monuments
Q’s Corner: Undocumented immigration
Q’s Corner: Undocumented immigration
Q’s Corner: Dealing with depression and anxiety
Q’s Corner: Dealing with depression and anxiety

Other stories filed under Opinion

OPINION: Food inspection in the US is not as effective as previously thought
OPINION: Food inspection in the US is not as effective as previously thought
Q’s Corner: Reopening the government
Q’s Corner: Reopening the government
OPINION: Covington Catholic High School’s history proves racism in capitol standoff
OPINION: Covington Catholic High School’s history proves racism in capitol standoff
Q’s Corner: Separation of Church and State
Q’s Corner: Separation of Church and State
OPINION: Purdue Pharma and the Opioid Epidemic
OPINION: Purdue Pharma and the Opioid Epidemic
Navigate Left
  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Reopening the government

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Separation of Church and State

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Confederate Monuments

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Undocumented immigration

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Dealing with depression and anxiety

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Parking in Boone

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: No more guns

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Tread on me, don’t cap the state income tax

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Men get breast cancer too

  • Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales

    Columns

    Q’s Corner: Whatever happened to state’s rights?

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
Q’s Corner: Pabst Blue Ribbon sales