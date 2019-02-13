App State alumnus Brock Long resigns as FEMA administrator

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Federal Emergency Management Administration administrator and App State alumnus Brock Long announced his resignation Wednesday.

Long graduated from App State in 1997 with a bachelor’s of science degree and graduated in 1999 with a master’s degree in public health.

“It has been a great honor to serve our country as FEMA Administrator for the past two years. During my tenure, the Agency worked more than 220 declared disasters,” Long wrote in a statement.

An inspector general report released in September concluded that Long used government vehicles to drive him from his home and work, to and from his family’s residence in North Carolina, and while on vacation. The vehicle use cost the government an estimated $151,000.

“While this has been the opportunity of the lifetime, it is time for me to go home to my family — my beautiful wife and two incredible boys,” Long wrote in the statement. “As a career emergency management professional, I could not be prouder to have worked alongside the devoted, hardworking men and women of FEMA for the past two years.”

The Alumni Association awarded Long the Distinguished Alumni Award during homecoming week in September.

Peter Gaynor will serve as the acting FEMA administrator.