Entropy Dance Crew provides hip hop environment in traditional Appalachian region

When thinking about the musical culture in the Appalachian region, thoughts of banjos and square dancing come to mind. One group is hoping to broaden the spectrum.

Entropy Dance Crew was created in 2010 to change the culture around dance at App State. Its goal to create an independent dance crew on campus that focuses on urban and hip-hop dance.

“We want to hold a safe environment where anybody can come and learn what the culture of hip-hop is really about,” said senior dance studies major Elijah Grady, Entropy’s president. “We hope to spread the love of dance in general.”

Entropy is focused on its uniqueness. It serves as a safe space for all types of people, takes special care in knowing that each dancer is growing both in their dancing skills and personal livelihood.

“Entropy is different from other dance organizations because of our focus on foundations and freestyling,” junior dance studies major Rachel Bohannon, secretary of the group said. “In rehearsals, we work on things like choreography and making our dances clean, but we also look into the history of urban dance and make sure we know why we’re doing what we do, as well as feeling comfortable in our own bodies and dancing with others.”

Entropy, besides branding itself as a hip-hop dance crew, welcomes any and all forms of dance and encourages variety within its choreography. This allows the members to stay true to their vision of composing a dance group that truly conforms to no labels.

“I never thought that so many different people coming from various backgrounds could collectively come together and create such unique and unison dance works,” said sophomore dance studies major Hannah Kent, Entropy’s vice president.

The group also serves as a community for its members.

“I have found some of my closest friends through Entropy,” Kent said. “Having people who share similar interests is really fun when creating, and especially for all the times we spend countless hours together in the studio or traveling. Entropy has made college unforgettable so far and I’m so excited for what’s to come.”

Entropy holds its members to a high standard and expects them to constantly grow and improve.

“Entropy has helped me learn how to stand up for myself and become a better teacher,” Bohannon said. “Everything is not always sunshine and rainbows at practices, and we do have issues from time to time. Because of this, I have learned when to speak up and how to fix problems.”

Entropy is a community-based club, performing at school related events, as well as participating in service projects throughout the semester.

Entropy meets three days per week for two-hour practices. It also travels at least once per semester to participate in dance conventions with fellow dance crews within the UNC System.

“Even though Entropy requires a lot of time commitment, I stay because the good times outweigh the bad tenfold,” Bohannon said. “I love my crew.”