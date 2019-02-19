The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

Back to Article
Back to Article

Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

Mericlaire Williams
February 19, 2019
Filed under Art/Design

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Fashion gives Brandon Schwartz and Eleanor Wright room to tell stories about themselves.

Fashion distinguishes senior applied physics major Schwartz and junior cultural anthropology major Wright from the crowd when they add their own twists to basic outfits. 

Schwartz and Wright buy clothes and shoes for each other to create a collaborative closet. Even with sharing clothes, Schwartz and Wright find ways to create unique outfits. Schwartz adds his personal touch with hats, trench coats and abstract shirts. Each piece he finds has a story behind it like the Yin Yang beanie he found on the street, which quickly became a staple for all of his outfits.

“I think about where I’m going and what I know people aren’t going to be looking for or wearing,” Schwartz said about choosing his outfits.

While wearing formalwear for his physics presentations, Schwartz still finds ways to stand out. His attention to detail helps him add color and character to mundane formalwear. Wright takes the shared clothes and creates “preppy decided to be punk by thrifting” looks. Pins on collars are one way Wright dresses down formal outfits while adding their personal flair.

Wright takes Schwartz’s mindset of taking trendy styles and reconstructing them to stand out. They use their desired silhouette to structure their clothing. Wright transforms their silhouette with seamless collared shirts that elongate their torso and shoulder pads that broaden their shoulders.

Wright and Schwartz disrupt the norm of fashion wherever they go with their two approaches. Both of their styles are expressionistic, and when they get dressed for the day, they pay attention to the small details. Their shared clothes and contrasting styles show their solidarity in their approach to fashion.

“I can convey some sense of self to you through my fashion without having to divulge something deep,” Schwartz said.

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Veronika Cloutier: Feminine Fashion

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Emelie Carpenter: Menocore business clown

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Catt Todd: Expressionistic Fashion

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Karl Boynton: Scumbro skater street fashion

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Turchin Center’s Down Under exhibit highlights social issues reflected around the world

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    Art/Design

    Kevin Bryan: Punk rock fashion

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Fall Appalachian Dance Ensemble celebrates work of students, faculty

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    Ryan Duquette, Fashion in her own words

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    ‘The Wolves’: A realistic look into the lives of teenage female athletes

  • Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm

    A&C

    App State student designs fashionable game day wear

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
Eleanor Wright & Brandon Schwartz: Disrupting the norm