15th annual Dance Marathon raises record breaking money through increased participation

On Feb. 16, campus service organization Appalachian and the Community Together held its 15th annual Dance Marathon at Legends to benefit the Western Youth Network and Parent to Parent Family Support Network. People participated in teams and participants were encouraged to raise at least $150 and stay on their feet for 15 hours.

For the first time in Dance Marathon history, a video of one of the children from the WYN was shown for the participants to truly see where the raised money goes. The committee was expanded by 10 people this year, senior political science Dance Marathon committee chairman Andrew Strahan said in an email. There were 360 participants as opposed to last year’s 280. The event raised $55,876, the most the event has ever raised, as opposed to last year’s $42,696.46.