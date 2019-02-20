University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A feasibility study for the first building on App State’s Innovation Campus, the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research, was presented Jan. 30.

Clark Nexsen, the architectural engineering firm the university hired for the project, presented the report after meetings with “a variety of stakeholders to determine the best mix of gardens, conservatory, labs and meeting space,” according to the Building Physical Infrastructure website.

University leaders are reviewing the results of the report and will discuss the results with Clark Nexsen in February.

Students and their faculty mentors in the College of Arts and Sciences will use the space for research, scientific exhibits and demonstrations.

The building’s goal is to help Boone and App State “understand the natural history and economic importance of our region’s biodiversity; gain a heightened appreciation of the research and creative endeavors being conducted at Appalachian,” according to the BPI website.

“We are doing our best to keep everyone updated at once using the website—additionally, the Chancellor is including updates at key junctures in her weekly newsletters to campus,” Megan Hayes, director of University Communications wrote in an email. “Our goal is to be proactive about the progress of the many construction projects taking place on campus.”

The goal of the Innovation Campus is to “produce a workforce of critical thinkers who are capable of developing economically, environmentally and equitably sound communities,” according to the BPI website.

Ideas for facilities of the campus include the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research, greenhouse rooms, workspaces, conference rooms, exhibition space and renewable energy labs.

The Appalachian reached out to University Communications for interviews about this story and was referred to the Building and Physical Infrastructure website.