The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

Jackie Park, Associate News Editor
February 20, 2019
Filed under Campus, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






feasibility study for the first building on App State’s Innovation Campus, the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research, was presented Jan. 30.

Clark Nexsen, the architectural engineering firm the university hired for the project, presented the report after meetings with “a variety of stakeholders to determine the best mix of gardens, conservatory, labs and meeting space,” according to the Building Physical Infrastructure website.

University leaders are reviewing the results of the report and will discuss the results with Clark Nexsen in February.

Students and their faculty mentors in the College of Arts and Sciences will use the space for research, scientific exhibits and demonstrations.

The building’s goal is to help Boone and App State “understand the natural history and economic importance of our region’s biodiversity; gain a heightened appreciation of the research and creative endeavors being conducted at Appalachian,” according to the BPI website.

“We are doing our best to keep everyone updated at once using the website—additionally, the Chancellor is including updates at key junctures in her weekly newsletters to campus,” Megan Hayes, director of University Communications wrote in an email. “Our goal is to be proactive about the progress of the many construction projects taking place on campus.”

The goal of the Innovation Campus is to “produce a workforce of critical thinkers who are capable of developing economically, environmentally and equitably sound communities,” according to the BPI website.

Ideas for facilities of the campus include the Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research, greenhouse rooms, workspaces, conference rooms, exhibition space and renewable energy labs.

The Appalachian reached out to University Communications for interviews about this story and was referred to the Building and Physical Infrastructure website.

Tags: , , ,

About the Writer
Jackie Park, Associate News Editor

Sophomore Journalism Major, Political Science Minor

Email: parkjm@appstate.edu

Twitter: @jackiempark

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    “No expectation of privacy:” New draft policy alarm faculty senators, create working group

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    Kaleidoscope Snow Day Program offers childcare during snow days

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    TEAMS provides math and science teachers to “high need” schools

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    Construction starts on West Campus, Duck Pond Field closed off

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    Financial difficulties rise as salaries fall for faculty

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    App State Police rely on neighboring counties for bomb threats

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    Faculty Senate sends survey to evaluate Chancellor Everts

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    WE COACH provides peer-to-peer help for students

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    Wellness and Prevention Services help students by teaching spirituality

  • University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research

    Campus

    SGA chief administration officer explores ways to improve Senate

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
University leaders reviewing report for new Conservatory for Biodiversity Education and Research