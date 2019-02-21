370 employees face payroll problems with Fidelity Bank

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Faculty Senate senators questioned the vice chancellor for business affairs as to why there have been payroll problems for 370 employees who use Fidelity Bank at the Faculty Senate meeting Feb. 11.

Dale Wheeler, inorganic chemistry professor, explained at the meeting that retirement money taken out of his and his wife’s paychecks was never deposited into his retirement fund.

“The Nov. 30 paycheck had the money deducted so I didn’t receive it in my paycheck, but then it hadn’t ever appeared in the retirement fund and where did it go?” Wheeler said.

Wheeler first contacted Human Resources in early January and said they told him they were aware of it.

Paul Forte, vice chancellor for business affairs, said during the Faculty Senate meeting that different files go back and forth.

“The file from Fidelity had an issue. HR is working with Fidelity to get an analysis for the issue and how that would have affected employees,” Forte said during the meeting.

Forte also said the money is all there, it just posted late.

“We intend to put pressure on Fidelity to make it right,” Forte said during the meeting.

Forte also said the 370 employees were not informed of the problem as of the Faculty Senate meeting because they were trying to get all the answers.

Forte could not be reached for comment.

The retirement funds for Wheelers’ November and December checks were deposited on Jan. 22 and Jan. 23.

Because the deposit was late, Wheeler said the money is worth 10 percent less than if it was deposited in December, when the stock market was at a relative low.

“That’s my retirement fund, I’m going to need to have that money,” Wheeler said. “I don’t want to be out any of that money. So I’ve been patiently waiting for Human Resources to just simply give me an answer.”

Michael Shamrell, a public relations representative for Fidelity, said a team is looking into what the issue is, but could not provide more details.

“I’m not getting answers for this issue, and I was surprised to hear so many people are involved because that’s a big deal,” Wheeler said. “We got to figure out why it happened so it never happens again.”