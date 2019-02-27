SGA overrides student body president vetoes

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Student Government Association Senate voted to override two bills vetoed by Student Body President DeJon Milbourne.

The Standing Committee Statements Act allows standing committees to draft statements for the Senate to release with the heading “The Appalachian State Student Senate formally adopts the following statement.”

The Senate Business Program Reform Act streamlines the process for changing the Senate agenda.

Milbourne, senior accounting major, vetoed The Standing Committee Statements Act and The Senate Business Program Reform Act on Feb. 8.

Devin Mullins, sophomore political science major, sent out a statement to senators prior to the Senate’s override vote.

“Our primary responsibility as student leaders is to represent our constituents without regard to our personal agendas or biases,” Mullins wrote. “I am writing you, as a fellow SGA senator, with one simple request: join me in representing our constituents with integrity and purpose by voting to override the veto.”

Vice President Brigitte Kelly, junior political science major, read statements from Milbourne as to why he vetoed the bills. One of Milbourne’s concerns for The Standing Committee Statements Act was that the Senate may not retract or delete statements without passing a bill of retraction.

The Standing Committee Statements Act originally passed with 25 “Aye” votes, one “No” and two abstentions. The Senate needed two-thirds majority to override a veto.

The Senate Business Program Reform Act originally passed with 23 “Aye” votes, four “No” and three abstentions.

Milbourne said after the meeting that the Senate did what was in its right when overriding the vetoes.