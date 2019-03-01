With no musical theater performance major, the Musical Theater Club lets students sing to heart’s content

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Students who aren’t afraid to break a leg and are looking for a group of like-minded individuals who are passionate about musicals are in luck, thanks to the Appalachian Musical Theatre Club.

During the year, AMTC puts on musicals like “The Drowsy Chaperone” and “Legally Blonde.”

“Appalachian’s Musical Theatre Club is a club that focuses on providing performance opportunities and production opportunities to all Appalachian State students who are interested in musical theater,” said Parker Hallman, freshman theatre education major and AMTC media coordinator.

Derek Davidson, an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre and Dance, advises the club.

“They love musicals. They love to perform them,” Davidson said. “Their service events and other things they do are really an opportunity for them to sing songs.”

Davidson said he mostly deals with the club’s finances, helps organize the Halloween Ball, sits in on auditions and acts as a liaison for service organizations, including the Hunger and Health Coalition.

Hallman said the club does three full-length shows each year, one musical and two benefit shows.

In the fall, AMTC works in coordination with the Hunger and Health Coalition for the Halloween Ball, where they provide an entertainment show and help raise money for the coalition.

In the spring, Hallman said the club puts on “Miscast,” a musical cabaret of selections from musicals where students perform in roles they would normally not be cast, based on race, sex or gender.

Hallman said AMTC obtained the rights to perform “Mamma Mia” in 2020.

Hallman said this club is beneficial to App State because although a theatre performance major is offered, there is no musical theatre major, and therefore can give students interested in musicals experience.

“It’s honestly just a wonderful community,” Hallman said. “There’s just not a lot of drama within the club; everyone’s there because they love musical theater.”

Davidson said the club is made up of a group of people who care about musical theater working with other service groups.

“Going into a room of people whose age I was once, loving musicals as much as I always have, is just really great fun,” Davidson said. “It’s really great to share that love.”

During meetings, Hallman said the club likes to play musical theater games, do crafts and keep updated on musical theater. Rehearsals for performances take place outside of meetings. The club meets every other Sunday.

AMTC’s next performance is “Miscast” on March 30-31 in I.G. Greer. The event is free, but donations are accepted.