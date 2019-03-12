The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

Back to Article
Back to Article

LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

Christina Beals, WASU News Correspondent
March 12, 2019
Filed under Community, News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






A Los Angeles man indicted for laundering $1.96 million from App State was sentenced to three years in prison on Feb. 21, Western District of North Carolina U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said.

Ho Shin Lee, 31, was ordered on Feb. 19 to pay back App State the $1.96 million he was accused of stealing.

A Charlotte federal grand jury indicted Lee on March 23, 2018 on 14 counts of money laundering, with each count carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors dismissed 13 counts of Lee’s indictment as a part of a plea deal.

According to the indictment, Lee registered a company with the Secretary of State of California called Royce Hub Trading, Inc. around Nov. 18, 2016 and claimed it was in the “general merchandise” business.

Lee represented Royce Hub Training, Inc. as the CEO, secretary and chief financial officer.

He opened a bank account for the company on Nov. 23, 2016 and was the sole account holder.

At the same time, App State contracted Charlotte construction company Rodgers Builders to construct the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences building, according to court documents.

Around Dec. 2, 2016, an App State employee received an email with a direct deposit form and instructions to change Rodgers Builders’ banking information to Lee’s new bank account.

A source identified as “D.M.” sent the email from accounts@rodgersbuildersinc.com. Rodgers Builders’ actual email ends in rodgersbuilders.com.

The App State employee changed the construction company’s payment information and deposited $1,959,925.02 intended for Rodgers Building into Lee’s company bank account around Dec. 8, 2016.

Lee received the money around Dec. 12, 2016 and transferred it out of his bank account through a series of transactions meant to conceal the funds.

App State discovered the mistake when a Rodgers Builders employee contacted the university and asked why the company had not received payment for construction on Leon Levine Hall.

In December 2016, the FBI located Lee’s bank account and seized the remaining $961,000 balance. In January 2017, they found $600,000 transferred to multiple bank accounts.

App State was awarded $1,542,442.33 in civil forfeiture proceedings after the FBI located the rest of the money, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release on Jan. 24, 2018.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Campus

    Program brings water resources education to county schools

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Campus

    TEAMS provides math and science teachers to “high need” schools

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    New hotel in downtown Boone offers jobs and internships to App State students

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    App State alumnus Brock Long resigns as FEMA administrator

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    Voter fraud a priority for newly appointed Board of Elections member Stella Anderson

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    Stacy Eggers: Lawyer, Boone native and Board of Visitors member

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Boone Appetit

    Local grocery store stays in business for students despite losing money

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    ASC Center helps local schools talk about mental health

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    Gov. Cooper appoints App State professor to NC Board of Elections

  • LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

    Community

    Appalachian Climate Action Collaborative holds first kickoff event

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison