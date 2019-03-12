LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

A Los Angeles man indicted for laundering $1.96 million from App State was sentenced to three years in prison on Feb. 21, Western District of North Carolina U.S. Attorney Andrew Murray said.

Ho Shin Lee, 31, was ordered on Feb. 19 to pay back App State the $1.96 million he was accused of stealing.

A Charlotte federal grand jury indicted Lee on March 23, 2018 on 14 counts of money laundering, with each count carrying a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Federal prosecutors dismissed 13 counts of Lee’s indictment as a part of a plea deal.

According to the indictment, Lee registered a company with the Secretary of State of California called Royce Hub Trading, Inc. around Nov. 18, 2016 and claimed it was in the “general merchandise” business.

Lee represented Royce Hub Training, Inc. as the CEO, secretary and chief financial officer.

He opened a bank account for the company on Nov. 23, 2016 and was the sole account holder.

At the same time, App State contracted Charlotte construction company Rodgers Builders to construct the Leon Levine Hall of Health Sciences building, according to court documents.

Around Dec. 2, 2016, an App State employee received an email with a direct deposit form and instructions to change Rodgers Builders’ banking information to Lee’s new bank account.

A source identified as “D.M.” sent the email from accounts@rodgersbuildersinc.com. Rodgers Builders’ actual email ends in rodgersbuilders.com.

The App State employee changed the construction company’s payment information and deposited $1,959,925.02 intended for Rodgers Building into Lee’s company bank account around Dec. 8, 2016.

Lee received the money around Dec. 12, 2016 and transferred it out of his bank account through a series of transactions meant to conceal the funds.

App State discovered the mistake when a Rodgers Builders employee contacted the university and asked why the company had not received payment for construction on Leon Levine Hall.

In December 2016, the FBI located Lee’s bank account and seized the remaining $961,000 balance. In January 2017, they found $600,000 transferred to multiple bank accounts.

App State was awarded $1,542,442.33 in civil forfeiture proceedings after the FBI located the rest of the money, according to a U.S. Department of Justice press release on Jan. 24, 2018.