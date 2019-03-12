SGA extends declaration period for student body president and senate positions

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Student Government Association moved to extend the presidential and senatorial declaration period to Friday at 5 p.m.

Starting at noon on March 13, any student can declare in the Student Engagement and Leadership office in Room 231 of the Plemmons Student Union to run for student body president or for the Senate.

A candidate interest meeting will take place in Whitewater Cafe on March 13 at 6 p.m.

Only 13 students declared to run for a Senate position and only one student, current president DeJon Milbourne, declared to run for student body president before the dates were extended.