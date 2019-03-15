State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The North Carolina State Board of Elections approved both student and employees AppCards as voter ID on Friday after Chancellor Sheri Everts submitted letters seeking approval to use AppCards as voter IDs on Wednesday.

“The Appalachian Community places enormous value on the civic engagement of our faculty, staff and students,” Everts wrote in an email newsletter. “I appreciate the hard work of our campus staff who have been diligently working on this process.”

The letter sent to the SBOE stated that App State does not plan to reissue any IDs unless a student requests one.

“We will continue working closely with the county and state boards of elections to ensure the members of our community have the knowledge and resources to exercise their legal right to vote,” Everts wrote in the newsletter.