The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

Back to Article
Back to Article

State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

Moss Brennan, News Editor
March 15, 2019
Filed under News, Top Stories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The North Carolina State Board of Elections approved both student and employees AppCards as voter ID on Friday after Chancellor Sheri Everts submitted letters seeking approval to use AppCards as voter IDs on Wednesday.  

“The Appalachian Community places enormous value on the civic engagement of our faculty, staff and students,” Everts wrote in an email newsletter. “I appreciate the hard work of our campus staff who have been diligently working on this process.”

The letter sent to the SBOE stated that App State does not plan to reissue any IDs unless a student requests one.

“We will continue working closely with the county and state boards of elections to ensure the members of our community have the knowledge and resources to exercise their legal right to vote,” Everts wrote in the newsletter.

Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Moss Brennan, News Editor

Sophomore Communication, Journalism major


Twitter: @mosbren


Email: brennanmp@appstate.edu





 


Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    New chief financial officer for SGA wants to spread financial knowledge, create new class

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    SGA extends declaration period for student body president and senate positions

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    SGA bill presses university to climate neutrality by 2025

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Community

    The Cottages of Boone experiences “unexpected overuse of water and sewage”

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Community

    LA man who stole $1.96 million from App State sentenced to 3 years in prison

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    News

    Former student charged with first degree sexual exploitation of a minor

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    Program brings water resources education to county schools

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    Watauga County Sheriff’s office considers new pre-arrest program

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    Despite uncertainty, Legends is here to stay for foreseeable future

  • State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID

    Campus

    Flu cases are down compared to last year at App State

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
State Board of Elections approves student and employee AppCards as voter ID