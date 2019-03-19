The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

Back to Article
Back to Article

AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

Moss Brennan, News Editor
March 19, 2019
Filed under Campus, Community, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The AppalCart Board will discuss preliminary recommended changes for next year and for the near future including a “Blowing Rock Summer Shuttle contract” from May until October, according to the board agenda.

The board will meet on March 25 at 3 p.m. in Price Lake in the Plemmons Student Union.

“They will also allow time for passengers/App State Students to provide feedback on changes they would like to see implemented at AppalCart,” director of AppalCart Craig Hughes wrote in an email. “The Board is trying to engage passengers and provide convenient forums for them to provide feedback.”

The full board agenda can be found at www.appalcart.com/board-meeting-minutes.

Tags: , ,

About the Writer
Moss Brennan, News Editor

Sophomore Communication, Journalism major


Twitter: @mosbren


Email: brennanmp@appstate.edu





 


Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    New chief financial officer for SGA wants to spread financial knowledge, create new class

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    SGA extends declaration period for student body president and senate positions

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    SGA bill presses university to climate neutrality by 2025

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    Program brings water resources education to county schools

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    Watauga County Sheriff’s office considers new pre-arrest program

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    Despite uncertainty, Legends is here to stay for foreseeable future

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    Flu cases are down compared to last year at App State

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    SGA overrides student body president vetoes

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    SGA passes bill urging Chancellor Everts to sign AppCard attestation form

  • AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

    Campus

    Mental Health Ambassadors present for classes and organizations

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting