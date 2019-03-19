AppalCart Board will hear feedback from students and passengers at March 25 meeting

The AppalCart Board will discuss preliminary recommended changes for next year and for the near future including a “Blowing Rock Summer Shuttle contract” from May until October, according to the board agenda.

The board will meet on March 25 at 3 p.m. in Price Lake in the Plemmons Student Union.

“They will also allow time for passengers/App State Students to provide feedback on changes they would like to see implemented at AppalCart,” director of AppalCart Craig Hughes wrote in an email. “The Board is trying to engage passengers and provide convenient forums for them to provide feedback.”

The full board agenda can be found at www.appalcart.com/board-meeting-minutes.