Deconstruction of Owens Field House begins, new facility expected by fall 2020

The demolition of Owens Field House at Kidd Brewer Stadium began on March 25, making way for the new end zone facility.

Originally named “Stadium Fieldhouse” and built as a part of Conrad Stadium in 1962, it was renamed “Owens Field House” after a renovation in 1978, according to the Library Digital Collections at App State. An addition was also made to the north side of the building in 1990.

App State Athletics announced in October that the UNC Board of Governors approved construction of the new end zone facility, signaling the end to Owens Field House 14 years after the university initially announced its plans to replace it.

“It’s just been great to see the university grow over the years,” former App State head football coach Scott Satterfield said after the Sun Belt Championship game. “It’s just been great to see the rise.”

A multi-purpose building that will include a medical facility, an App State apparel store, equipment rooms and increased stadium seating will replace the field house. The project is scheduled for completion in time for the 2020 football season.