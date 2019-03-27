APPS and Black Student Association bring Saba to Legends

SABA is coming to Legends on April 18. The Black Student Association listed SABA on list sent to APPs of artists they'd like to see perform at App State.

With the No. 1 rap album of the year rated by NPR and more than 1 million listeners on Spotify, Saba is coming to Legends on April 18. Saba first gained recognition when he appeared on Chance the Rapper’s mixtape, Acid Rap. The U.S. rapper and producer is passing through Boone on his way to Raleigh on tour for his album “Care for Me.” Saba is one of the first major rappers to perform in Legends, said Alex Brody, club show chair of Appalachian Popular Programming Society.

The Black Student Association gave a list of artists it wanted to see perform at Legends to APPS’s, which sent that list along with dates and price ranges to an adviser. Saba accepted APPS’ first offer.

In the past, indie and country artists have performed at Legends, such as Shakey Graves, Chase Rice and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. APPS hopes that bringing a rapper will reach a broader audience, Brody said.

“We were trying to up the diversity in Legends because we have tended to stick toward the same type of shows,” Brody said.

Saba is bringing his own DJ to perform before him APPS is also choosing a performer to open for the show and is waiting to hear back from Saba for approval, Brody said.

Students in APPS arrange promotions for shows, contract artists and even set ticket prices.

“We compare prices off of what a normal venue is for the artist and give subsidized tickets for students because we don’t even have to break even, we are made for the students,” Brody said.

Tickets for Saba’s Legends show went on sale March 19 and will sell while supplies last. Prices are $18 for students and $25 for the public and can be purchased online on the Holmes Center’s website.