Mountaineer Day scheduled for March 30

App State Athletics will host Mountaineer Day on March 30, giving fans a chance to see and interact with App State football players, and attend other App State athletics events.

Football will kick things off with a scrimmage at 10 a.m. at Kidd Brewer Stadium. The game will last approximately two hours. Fans are invited to a meet-and-greet with the team.

Limited concessions will be available on the east side of the stadium. Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and fans should park in either Peacock Lot or Rivers Street Parking Deck.

Baseball and softball will also host Sun Belt opponents, with baseball taking on Texas State at Smith Stadium at 1 p.m. and softball facing off with South Alabama at Sywassink/Lloyd Family Stadium at 2 p.m.

Baseball is coming off its first Sun Belt series win of the season over Louisiana, and softball won its third consecutive Sun Belt series for the first time in program history after taking two of three games against Georgia State.

Women’s basketball will host Campbell University in the Women’s Basketball Invitational semifinals during Mountaineer Day at 7 p.m. in the Holmes Convocation Center.