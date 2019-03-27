The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Mountaineers perform at NCAA Wrestling championships

Garrett Wold, Sports Reporter
March 27, 2019
Filed under Sports, Wrestling

Four members of App State’s wrestling team competed in the NCAA Wrestling Championships on March 22-23 including senior Randall Diabe, juniors Cary Miller and Matt Zovistoski, and sophomore Codi Russell.

Diabe, Miller and Russell all earned their seed in the tournament by winning a Southern Conference title during the regular season.

   In the final year of his career at App State, Diabe finished the regular season with a record of 26-7 and a SoCon Championship. He was defeated in the first round of the tournament by a 4-3 decision to Jake Woodley of the University of Oklahoma. He lost his following match in the consolation bracket 3-2 to Brett Perry of the University at Buffalo.

   Diabe will finish his time at App State with a career record of 77-48 and a SoCon Championship, with two appearances in the NCAA Wrestling Championships.

   Miller also lost in the first round of the tournament after an 18-6 major decision to Amar Dhesi of Oregon State University. He advanced to the second day of the consolation bracket after defeating Billy Miller of Virginia Tech.

“He was a good kid, but I felt him slowing down, and I heard my coaches telling me to finish,” Miller said. “That’s something I’m trying to get better at: turning my brain off and just listening to my coaches.”

He lost his next match 3-0 to Conan Jennings of Northwestern University. Miller finished this season with an overall record of 24-13.

   Russell, in his first NCAA appearance of his career, became the first Mountaineer to record a pin in the tournament since Mike Longo in 2016. He was defeated the next day by DJ Fehlman of Lock Haven University by a 6-1 decision. His season record was 22-12.

“I didn’t come to this tournament for the experience,” Russell said. “I didn’t come here to go 0-2; I came here to win and make it to the second day.”

The only Mountaineer in the tournament that did not win a SoCon title, Zovistoski, lost his first match by a 10-2 major decision to Brock Mauller of the University of Missouri. He was defeated by technical fall in his next match 16-1 by Anthony Artalona of the University of Pennsylvania.

This was Zovistoski’s second career appearance in the championships, following his 27-15 junior season.

Miller, Russell and Zovistoski will all return for 2019-20 after a season that ended in two of the group’s first NCAA Championship appearances. With a team of experienced wrestlers and the guidance of head coach JohnMark Bentley, the App State wrestling team will look to add a fifth straight SoCon Championship and more individual appearances in the postseason.

