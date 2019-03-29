Board of Trustees votes to raise fees $252

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The Board of Trustees voted Friday to raise Miscellaneous Service Fees for the 2019-20 academic year.

The following fees were raised:

Board/meal plans: increase from $2,714 to $2,794

Room/housing: increase from $4,470 to $4,620

Textbook rental: increase from $288 to $300

Transportation: increase from $150 to $160

The total increase to the Miscellaneous Service Fee is $252, raising the fee to $8,150.

The Board of Governors approved a $36 total increase in athletics and student activities fees on March 22, which brings student fee increases to $288 for the 2019-20 academic year.

The room/housing increase will support an increase in labor, operating and maintenance costs, and “projected capital renewal expenditures to existing residence halls,” according to the Miscellaneous Student Fees proposal.

“As we build the new housing, we want to have upgrades to the existing housing too so that they’re closer in status and value and amenities,” Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Paul Forte said. “So really in repair and maintenance like rugs and carpets and things like that that have aged.”

Forte said the $10 increase for textbook rentals is to help provide more digital content.

“We think that’s the way the industry is going,” Forte said.

Student Body President DeJon Milbourne is the student representative on the BOT. He said students have no say regarding a lot of what was decided.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot of student perspective cause there’s not a lot of student input,” Milbourne said. “If anything, we want to talk about trying to have some say in those conversations.”

Milbourne said that when students are there with him he can relay their concerns in a more effective manner.

“It’s one thing for me to say this is a problem or this is how we want to see these funds directed, but it’s another thing when students are actually here,” Milbourne said.

The BOT will meet next on June 20 and 21.

Sports editor Brooks Maynard contributed reporting for this story.