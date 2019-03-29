Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Former Presbyterian College basketball coach Dustin Kerns is the new head coach of App State men’s basketball, announced on Thursday afternoon by App State Athletics.

A press release from athletic director Doug Gillin confirmed Kerns’ acceptance of the position. His appointment was confirmed by the University Board of Trustees on Friday.

“This is a great day for the Appalachian family and our basketball program,” Gillin wrote in the press release. “Dustin is a highly regarded young coach who has worked with strong basketball programs and has done an impressive job as the head coach at Presbyterian.”

Kerns was at Presbyterian for two seasons and in that time he helped the program to its first winning season in 13 years, winning 20 games and earning a slot in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. Kerns also coached the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018-19.

“Our family is honored and humbled to be joining the Appalachian State University family,” Kerns wrote in the press release. “We are so excited to raise our family in Boone and be a part of the community.”

App State Athletics formally introduced Kerns as coach at a press conference in the Ricks Athletics Complex at 1 p.m. on Friday, where he addressed media and select members of the Yosef Club and Board of Trustees.

“We’re all in this together,” Kerns said. “When I say that, I mean you, the alumni, the fans, the student body and certainly the past and present players.”