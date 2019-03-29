The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

New+head+basketball+coach+Dustin+Kerns+pictured+with+his+wife+Brittany%2C+daughter+Emory+and+son+Riggs.+
Back to Article
Back to Article

Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

New head basketball coach Dustin Kerns pictured with his wife Brittany, daughter Emory and son Riggs.

New head basketball coach Dustin Kerns pictured with his wife Brittany, daughter Emory and son Riggs.

Brooks Maynard

New head basketball coach Dustin Kerns pictured with his wife Brittany, daughter Emory and son Riggs.

Brooks Maynard

Brooks Maynard

New head basketball coach Dustin Kerns pictured with his wife Brittany, daughter Emory and son Riggs.

March 29, 2019
Filed under Basketball, Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Former Presbyterian College basketball coach Dustin Kerns is the new head coach of App State men’s basketball, announced on Thursday afternoon by App State Athletics.

A press release from athletic director Doug Gillin confirmed Kerns’ acceptance of the position. His appointment was confirmed by the University Board of Trustees on Friday.

“This is a great day for the Appalachian family and our basketball program,” Gillin wrote in the press release. “Dustin is a highly regarded young coach who has worked with strong basketball programs and has done an impressive job as the head coach at Presbyterian.”

Kerns was at Presbyterian for two seasons and in that time he helped the program to its first winning season in 13 years, winning 20 games and earning a slot in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. Kerns also coached the Big South Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018-19.

“Our family is honored and humbled to be joining the Appalachian State University family,” Kerns wrote in the press release. “We are so excited to raise our family in Boone and be a part of the community.”

App State Athletics formally introduced Kerns as coach at a press conference in the Ricks Athletics Complex at 1 p.m. on Friday, where he addressed media and select members of the Yosef Club and Board of Trustees.

“We’re all in this together,” Kerns said. “When I say that, I mean you, the alumni, the fans, the student body and certainly the past and present players.”

 

Tags: , , , , , ,

About the Photographer
Brooks Maynard, Sports Editor

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left

  • Basketball

    Women’s basketball falls in Sun Belt semifinals

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Fox relieved of coaching duties, 56-99 in 5 seasons

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Story helps build culture for App State women’s basketball

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Story’s 18 points not enough as Mountaineers fall to Mavericks

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Women’s basketball finishes homestead with winning record

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    New additions help women’s basketball in 2018-2019 season

  • Basketball

    Mens basketball media day

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Michael Bibby breaks foot, out 6-8 weeks

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Sports desk March Madness predictions

  • Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday

    Basketball

    Bright future for Forrest

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
Dustin Kerns named head basketball coach, introduced at press conference Friday