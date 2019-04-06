The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Boone Fire responds to structure fire late Thursday night

Boone Fire responds to structure fire late Thursday night

Moss Brennan, News Editor
April 6, 2019
Filed under Community, News

Boone Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a single family home on Old Bristol Road late Thursday night, according to a Boone Police press release.  

The fire department confirmed that all residents were out of the house before it started fire suppression operations. The fire was under control before 11:30 p.m and fire crews remained on scene until 3 a.m. to put out any remaining hotspots.

The cause of the fire was discarded smoking material igniting ordinary combustible materials.  

The house sustained extensive damage to the second floor and attic area, and water damage on the first floor.

Investigators with Boone Fire determined that the fire originated on the exterior of the structure in an attached storage shed which extended into the structure.

About the Writer
Moss Brennan, News Editor

Sophomore Communication, Journalism major


Twitter: @mosbren


Email: brennanmp@appstate.edu





 


The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
Boone Fire responds to structure fire late Thursday night