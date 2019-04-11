The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

Coffee Buzz 5K funds scholarship for App State students to study abroad

Erin O'Neill, News Reporter
April 11, 2019
Filed under Community, News

Coffee, traveling and running were three of Landon Hill’s favorite things. After he died while studying abroad in 2011, International Appalachian and the Office of International Education and Development created the Landon Hill Memorial Scholarship and Coffee Buzz 5K to honor Hill, a member of INTAPP.

The seventh annual Coffee Buzz 5K took place on April 7, but the event was more than just donuts and coffee. The purpose of the 5K was to raise money for the Landon Hill Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship is funded by the race and donations. It typically allows one to three App State students to travel abroad each year.

“We truly prioritize giving an international experience to every student here at Appalachian, so sometimes that means sending students abroad, and that’s what the Landon Hill Memorial Scholarship does,” INTAPP business chair and senior English major Emily Sedlacek said.

Many students don’t consider studying abroad because of their financial situation, INTAPP outreach chair and senior marketing major Gerard Ramos said.

“I do understand that there are a lot of factors that go into studying abroad, but definitely look into it,” Ramos said. “You won’t be able to be young, travel and get class credit at this time ever again.”

INTAPP adviser Karen Marshall said she encourages students who think they would benefit from studying abroad to apply for the scholarship.

“I think it’s hard to meet a student who has had that experience that doesn’t think it’s just so life changing and they are so amazingly glad that they did it,” Marshall said.

Sedlacek said INTAPP hosts events throughout the year to give students an international experience without leaving campus. INTAPP brings different cultural experiences to students and gathers the community through events like International Meet and Greet and partnerships with the Asian Student Association and Hispanic Student Association.

The Coffee Buzz 5K gives INTAPP the opportunity to get out into the community, connect with businesses, acquire sponsorships and encourage people to come and run at the event, Sedlacek said.

“It’s great to see community members and students across campus coming out to support this, and it’s a good time and the money that they raise is going to go to the scholarship,” Marshall said.

About the Contributors
Erin O'Neill, News Reporter

Freshman Communication, Journalism major

Email: oneillem@appstate.edu

Twitter: @erinnmoneill

Paola Bula Blanco, Staff Photographer

Junior Communication, Public Relations major

E-mail: bulablancopa@appstate.edu

