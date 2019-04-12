Graduate transfer tennis player settles into new home at App State

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Jeannez Daniel started her collegiate tennis career at the University of Texas-El Paso in 2015. She transferred to the University of Colorado Boulder as a sophomore where, in three seasons as a Buffalo, she had 25 singles wins and 29 doubles wins, including a 23-win sophomore season. After four years at two schools, Daniel is finishing her collegiate career at App State, where she not only brings her talent, but her leadership as well.

“I don’t have a problem with being a transfer; this is my third school and I enjoy changing environments,” Daniel said. “I think being a fifth-year offers me a different perspective I can use to help my teammates.”

She noted the vast differences between UTEP compared to Colorado and App State. She said Boulder and Boone had many similarities, such as the weather and the kind of students that attend both universities, which made the move to App State easier.

At App State, Daniel has posted nine singles wins and 10 doubles wins to start the season.

“It always helps to add experience. I coached her at Colorado, and I knew what she brought to the table,” women’s tennis head coach Blake Mosley said.

Mosley began his career in 1998 as an assistant coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and concluded his years as an assistant coach at Colorado, where he coached Daniel early in her career. Mosley recruited Daniel to App State.

In 2019, the women’s tennis team is 12-5 overall and 6-1 in the Sun Belt Conference. The team stumbled on March 31 in a loss to the University of Louisiana-Monroe, but bounced back on April 5 in a 4-1 win over Sun Belt-rival Georgia Southern.

Daniel and her partner, senior Rebecca Morse, led the team to a victory in a doubles win in the Georgia Southern match. The duo has won six doubles matches in a row and is 7-1 in the 2019 season.

“I have known Rebecca since junior tennis. We grew up playing together,” Daniel said. “We are friends off the court as well. I think all those factors brought together make us work really well.”

Daniel and Mosley said they believe the squad can compete for a title in the Sun Belt Conference.

“The school really wants to see us have success, and that is something that really helps any program,” Mosley said.

Daniel said she enjoyed the program and was happy her career was ending at such a good place.

“It was tough playing that first match, knowing this is my last first match. I bet I’ll get emotional on senior day, as well, but for now, I’m enjoying every part of it,” Daniel said.