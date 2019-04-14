Bernice King speaks about diversity and inclusion at App State Diversity Celebration

Bernice King made an appearance at App State's Diversity Celebration: World of Excellence on Thursday. King spoke at the event and even offered a book signing. Photo by Lynette Files

After Bernice King is introduced, “Youngest daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.” usually follows. King said quite frankly, she is just a black woman living in the United States who wants equal living for everyone.

King, CEO of The King Center, which advocates for nonviolence, spoke at App State’s Diversity Celebration: World of Excellence on April 11. King shared how her family legacy has made her into the independent peace advocate she is today.

King said her mother told her growing up, “You don’t have to be your father, you don’t have to be me. Just be your best self.”

King said it’s important to discuss topics of peace and living together, especially in a climate that “cancels people,” or a climate that does not listen or tolerate. She said there is no better place to talk about this climate than a university—a place where students learn more about inclusivity and working with others.

King explained how inclusion, especially in a university, doesn’t always mean mixing different ethnicities together, but learning from one another through language.

“Inclusion is honestly more than a notion,” King said. “It’s more than bringing people of diverse backgrounds together.”

King said it’s time to start living inclusively, not just celebrating or recruiting for diversity, especially in universities. She said people sometimes think of doing something for someone, instead of standing with someone.

“There’s another level we have to push past because even that can be a little bit superficial,” King said.

King said Americans face the challenge of forming real, inclusive relationships and connections with others.

“It’s hard work, and it’s heart work,” King said. “At the end of the day, in order to conquer the issues in our society, it’s going to require some heart work, and not just analytical work.”

When asked what App State students can do in terms of inclusivity and diversity, King said it all starts with a mindset of respecting people’s worth and place in society.

“I don’t think it’s as much about whether we end up at the same place ideologically, as much as it’s about whether we end up in the same place in terms of understanding our humanity—understanding people want to be valued,” King said.