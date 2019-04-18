Student death: how App State communicates after tragic events

The 16-page protocol outlines who to contact when a student dies and what to do in the postvention meeting.

When a student dies on campus, App State Police secures the location and begins the investigation. It also notifies the Counseling and Psychological Services Center or the on-call counselor.

“We get notified usually as soon as possible just because…we are often involved in a response,” Hogan said.

Hogan said staff from the Counseling Center go to the residence hall if the death happened there, and are present when students are informed.

App State Police also notifies the university chief of police, the State Bureau of Investigation and the Dean of Students on-call staff person.

The Dean of Students then contacts eight primary contacts “as soon as possible” and nine secondary contacts “as soon as practical” across campus. The Student Postvention Response Team convenes as soon as possible after the Dean of Students Office is notified.

“As soon as we can in a reasonable amount of time, that’s where we discuss—as a team—the response,” Cavallaro said.

During the postvention meeting, Hayes said she thinks of how she can support those who provide direct services to families.

“I go into those meetings thinking, ‘How can I help them do what has got to be the hardest thing in the world to have to do?’” Hayes said.

A Dean of Students Office staff member typically notifies and works with the family.

Brown, former Dean of Students, worked with families whose child died while they were an App State student.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever navigated, working with families and thinking about the loss of a parent, by far,” Brown said.

Brown said helping parents process their loss is rewarding.

“I’ve worked with J.J. (Brown) for a long time, and I just have an incredible amount of respect for the people who provide these direct services to families,” Hayes said. “It’s not a job I could do. It’s a job that I want to support.”

For Brown, thinking about his children gave him the passion to help and work with the families.

“I think about if I were the one receiving that phone call and what is that like and what does that mean,” Brown said. “I think that’s what drives our compassion and our attempt to be compassionate and caring for wherever they are.”

Once the postvention team maps out connection points, notifications, which detail on-campus resources are sent to those groups. If it is an on-campus death, the Counseling Center, Dean of Students Office and University Housing meet with residents of the residence hall.

Once those meetings take place, a care team sets up a grieving room in the Plemmons Student Union.

“There is a grieving room that’s available for students where they can go if they don’t want to meet with a counselor in the Counseling Center,” Cavallaro said.

The grieving room is a space for faculty, staff, students and members of the deceased’s family to gather and grieve.

The room is also staffed with at least one counselor from the Counseling Center.

“It’s a space to have counselors available that’s outside of the Counseling Center,” Hogan said. “For some students, it might be that they just need a little bit of space.”

Hogan said counselors don’t necessarily engage with those in the room, but they can share information about the grieving process and resources.

The grieving room is closed to all media.

After a student death, the dean of students places a memorial book outside its office.

“Any students, staff, faculty can sign it,” Dean of Students Jonathon Hyde said. “It’s intentional that it’s out in front of our office because if somebody seems really impacted, they can come right in and get support and meet with one of our case managers.”

The dean of students office offers the book is then offered as a gift to the the parents of the student.

The university invites family members of a student who has died to the annual Student Memorial Program. The student’s name, if the parents wish, and a statement from the parents are read at the memorial.

“It becomes a pretty powerful weekend too, for those families that, unfortunately have been coming for many years, get to meet a newer family and make a connection that is very powerful and very hard to imagine,” Rasmussen said.

On the first floor of the B.B. Dougherty Administration Building, a memorial plaque lists the names of students who have died. Parents give permission for their child’s name to be included.

“People, I think, walk by it and don’t notice it, but gosh, that day it really becomes the center of the administration building, and it’s very visually powerful,” Hyde said.

The memorial program is typically in September or early October, but the memorial plaque remains in the building all year.

While no response to a death is the same, the protocol allows for consistency when the campus needs it.

“I think that is one of the most important things. So, no matter the circumstance, we respond by doing the same things every time, no matter what,” Brown said.

Cavallaro said a consistent protocol also helps keep people out of “panic mode.”

“When people are in crisis mode, their brain is going to be working a little bit differently,” Cavallaro said. “So, that’s why you want to have that plan in place when you are able to think rationally.”

Often, the relationship between the student’s family and the university goes beyond the notification.

“There’s the short-term component and then we often stay connected for a very long time depending on what their needs are,” Rasmussen said.

The Dean of Students Office supports the family if they return to Boone.

“We want to make sure that they know they’re always welcome on campus, and if they ever need us for anything, we’re here,” Rasmussen said.