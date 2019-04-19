The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

Menu

Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

Senior+Heidi+Swope+finished+the+regular+season+with+a+12-3+record+and+a+4-1+Sun+Belt+record.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

Senior Heidi Swope finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and a 4-1 Sun Belt record.

Senior Heidi Swope finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and a 4-1 Sun Belt record.

Photo Courtesy of App State Athletics

Senior Heidi Swope finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and a 4-1 Sun Belt record.

Photo Courtesy of App State Athletics

Photo Courtesy of App State Athletics

Senior Heidi Swope finished the regular season with a 12-3 record and a 4-1 Sun Belt record.

Zack Antrum
April 19, 2019
Filed under Sports, Tennis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Tennis may be an individual sport at times, but a successful team needs players who will step up and get the job done. The App State women’s tennis team has that in Heidi Swope.

The senior from Weddington has had an excellent campaign in her final year as a Mountaineer.

The Mountaineers ended the regular season with a 15-5 record, including a 9-1 record in the Sun Belt Conference that earned them the regular season conference championship.

“The past few years we’ve done well, but we haven’t been playing at the level we all wanted to at the same exact time,” Swope said. “This year we’re coming out and just killing it in conference, and everyone is firing at all times, and the energy has just been really great.”

Swope has performed consistently for the Mountaineers, earning at least five singles wins in each of her previous three seasons.

In 2019, Swope earned a 12-3 record while appearing in the No. 5 and No. 6 slots. Along with her partner sophomore Maria Jose Zacarias, they picked up doubles wins in three consecutive matches to close out the season.

On senior day, Swope and Zacarias won their doubles match and helped App State beat Texas State. Even though she will celebrate with the team, she still knows there is more work ahead.

“Personally, the perfect ending would be for us to win conference, get some rings and play NCAAs,” Swope said. “Just the opportunity to win conference with as well as we’ve been playing would be the icing on the cake for me.”

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Softball

    Hoerner leads turnaround for App State softball

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Basketball

    Elderkin signs four-year contract extension

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Sports

    App State women’s tennis wins regular season Sun Belt Championship

  • Sports

    Graduate transfer tennis player settles into new home at App State

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Basketball

    Stanley improves on the court and in the classroom

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Basketball

    Elderkin leads turnaround season for App State women’s basketball

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Football

    Football hosts 2019 Pro Day, 23 NFL teams attend

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Sports

    Volleyball adds two new coaches to staff

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Basketball

    Mountaineers claim 2nd WBI championship

  • Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title

    Softball

    Longanecker continues excellence, 13-1 season record

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Appalachian State University
Swope’s consistency helps App State women’s tennis to regular season Sun Belt Title