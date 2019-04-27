The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

App State alumna turns 100

Moss Brennan, News Editor
April 27, 2019
April 27, 2019

Jean Warwick Nadeau graduated with a bachelor’s degree from the Appalachian State Teachers College in 1941. Nadeau turned 100 years old on April 25.

Jean Warwick Nadeau is an App State alumna who graduated in 1941. She turned 100 years old on April 25. // Photo courtesy Michael Brown 

Born near Wagram and Laurinburg, North Carolina, Nadeau attended App State for her teaching degree and then earned an art degree from Upper Iowa University, according to her autobiography “Miss Jeanie’s Little Girl.”

Nadeau’s grandson, Michael Brown, wrote in an email that Nadeau said her favorite memory of App State was meeting her future husband in a geography class.

Brown also wrote that Nadeau said her advice to future graduates is to, “Be open to all possibilities that an education can provide, participate in and enjoy campus life, and have some fun along the way.”

Nadeau said her secret to living so long is, “Loving my family, working hard, eating right, and leading a clean and spiritual life.”

Nadeau currently lives in High Point with her daughter, Andréa.

About the Writer
Moss Brennan, News Editor

Sophomore Communication, Journalism major


Twitter: @mosbren


Email: brennanmp@appstate.edu





 


