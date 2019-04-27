Five Mountaineers sign with NFL teams after conclusion of draft

Running back Jalin Moore was one of five former App State players to sign contracts with NFL teams on Saturday. Photo by Megan McCulloh

Although none of the App State NFL prospects heard their name called in the draft, five signed free agent contracts with NFL teams after the conclusion of the draft on Saturday.

Running back Jalin Moore, who finished his Mountaineer career sixth on the all-time program rushing list with 3,570 yards in his four years, signed with the New York Jets. Moore participated in the NFL Combine in April and was regarded as the Mountaineer with the highest chance of getting drafted.

Defensive lineman MyQuon Stout also signed with the New York Jets. Stout was a two-time first team all-Sun Belt selection during his four year career at App State.

Cornerback Clifton Duck, the only non-senior Mountaineer to declare for the draft in 2019, signed with the Chicago Bears. Duck was named a freshman All-American by USA Today and the Football Writers Association of America in 2016. He started all 13 games in each of his three seasons with the Mountaineers and was a three time first team all-Sun Belt selection.

Cornerback Tae Hayes signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Hayes started 33 games in his career at App State and caught nine interceptions and defended 33 passes.

Safety Austin Exford signed with the Houston Texans. Exford started three games in his Mountaineer career and recorded 102 tackles. Exford ran a 4.46 second 40-yard dash, had 26 reps on the bench press and had a 36.5 inch vertical leap at App State’s pro day on April 4.