No Appalcart service on Rivers Street until after 5 p.m. April 28

AppalCart routes Pop 105 and Green will not provide services on Rivers Street until after 5 p.m. on April 28 due to the High Country Cycling Classic, according to a press release from AppalCart.

Riders can access the Green route at Holmes Convocation Center stop toward The Cottages of Boone and the College Street stop on campus.

Pop 105 routes can be accessed at the College Street stop and Holmes Convocation Center stop.

The NC 105 Lot Shuttle will not serve Mountaineer Hall until after 5 p.m. on April 28 and will use a different route. The shuttle will not go toward Bodenheimer Drive and Poplar Grove Road. It will go down Blowing Rock Road to N.C. Highway 105 and the N.C. Highway 105 Lot.

For additional information, riders can call the AppalCart dispatch office at 828-297-1300