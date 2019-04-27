The Student News Site of Appalachian State University

The Appalachian

No Appalcart service on Rivers Street until after 5 p.m. April 28

Moss Brennan, News Editor
April 27, 2019
Filed under Community, News

AppalCart routes Pop 105 and Green will not provide services on Rivers Street until after 5 p.m. on April 28 due to the High Country Cycling Classic, according to a press release from AppalCart.

Riders can access the Green route at Holmes Convocation Center stop toward The Cottages of Boone and the College Street stop on campus.

Pop 105 routes can be accessed at the College Street stop and Holmes Convocation Center stop.

The NC 105 Lot Shuttle will not serve Mountaineer Hall until after 5 p.m. on April 28 and will use a different route. The shuttle will not go toward Bodenheimer Drive and Poplar Grove Road. It will go down Blowing Rock Road to N.C. Highway 105 and the N.C. Highway 105 Lot.

For additional information, riders can call the AppalCart dispatch office at 828-297-1300

Moss Brennan, News Editor

Sophomore Communication, Journalism major


Twitter: @mosbren


Email: brennanmp@appstate.edu





 


