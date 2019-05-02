Two dead, four injured in shooting at UNC Charlotte

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

1Two people are dead and four are injured after a shooting on UNC Charlotte’s campus Tuesday night.

UNC Charlotte’s Office of Emergency Management sent out a tweet at 5:50 p.m. Tuesday.

“NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and emergency.uncc.edu,” the alert stated.

The suspect was shooting in a classroom at the Kennedy building, in a central part of campus, around 5:40 p.m., according to the Niner Times. The UNCCOEM alert followed 10 minutes later.

University officials announced a suspect was in custody at 7:45 p.m., and the campus was secure.

Ellis Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville both died. Howell reportedly tackled the suspect, which prevented him from killing or injuring more people, according to the Charlotte Observer.

Rami Alramadhan, 20, of Saihat, Saudi Arabia; Sean Dehart, 20, and Drew Pescaro, 19, of Apex; and Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte are the students who were injured during the shooting.

App State Chancellor Sheri Everts sent an email to App State faculty, staff and students on Wednesday morning addressing the shooting.

“Our hearts are broken and our and thoughts are with our friends, loved ones and colleagues at UNC Charlotte,” Everts wrote. “We grieve for the victims of this tragedy and their families, as well as the entire Niner Nation. Today, and in the challenging days ahead, Mountaineers are in solidarity with UNC Charlotte and those affected by this devastating violence.”

Everts offered different campus resources like the Counseling Center and counseling for faculty and staff in the email.

Student Body President DeJon Milbourne and Vice President Michael Davis released a joint statement Wednesday afternoon.

“We cannot tell you what UNC Charlotte needs or what the future holds for them, but we can say that they have our support and intentionality going through this healing process,” they wrote in the statement.

The full statement can be found on the SGA Facebook page.

The 22-year-old shooting suspect, a former UNC Charlotte student, had a court date at the Mecklenburg County Court on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte Observer. A bond hearing was set for May 15.