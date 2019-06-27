Crossroads and Wired Scholar will operate under Campus Dining this fall

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

App State students’ campus pick-me-up will have a new face this fall. Crossroads and Wired Scholar will now operate under App State Campus Dining, formerly Food Services, starting July 1.

The coffee shops were previously run by Danny Mauney, who owns Red Onion, The TApp Room and Red Moon Hospitality.

Director of Campus Dining Pam Cline said the transition will be “seamless” and student favorites will remain on the menu, like the local coffee and pastries.

“It is a natural fit to welcome the coffee shops into Campus Dining and continue to provide a space for community building, studying, entertainment and student programming,” Cline said.

Associate vice chancellor of campus services John Eckman said they will include programming, student employment and extended hours during exams.

There are no plans to change the current names of the coffee shops. The change was announced in a news release on June 26.

**This story will be updated.